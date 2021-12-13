Assembly polls 2022: Nadda to visit Uttarakhand on Dec 28, 29

Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will visit poll-bound Uttarakhand for two days from December 28 to 29, sources said on Monday.

Sources told ANI, "BJP president JP Nadda will go on a two-day tour on December 28-29 to take stock of the election preparations in Uttarakhand. During his visit, JP Nadda will also review the preparations made by BJP in the state so far. Notably, BJP recently has started seeking public opinion regarding its Sankalp Patra (resolution letter)."

In the state, the BJP government has fast-tracked the work related to Sankalp Patra. So far, to garner public opinion, BJP workers are sending different chariots to the Kumaon region. Sources say that on December 14, 40 chariots will also be dispatched for 41 seats of the Garhwal region. Later, a special committee formed by the party will study the suggestions sent by them and submit a report.

Sources also said that the BJP president is likely to hold a meeting of the party's core committee in his upcoming visit to review the ground situation and other matters.

Uttarakhand Assembly elections are scheduled for next year. In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, BJP won 57 seats, Congress won 11 seats and two seats were won by others.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor