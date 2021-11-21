Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

BY NEERAJ DHANKHER

Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for November 22-28

Aries

During this week, your willpower will become stronger which will help you to perform better in professional life. You will get various opportunities which will yield results in the future. Do not overlook them. At times, unexpected increase in expenses can disturb your peace of mind. To avoid stress, keep yourself calm and work on a plan to get out of this problem. Do not lose patience in case you get into any kind of argument with colleagues or seniors in the office. Those facing problems in married life will get soon get a new lease of life. Students appearing for competitive exams are advised to work hard in order to tilt the result in their favour.

Tip of the week: Look out for new opportunities

Taurus

This week, your leadership and administrative skills will be on display which will help you establish your separate identity and respect at the workplace. Your financial status will remain strong. While expenses will increase, but so will the income. As a result, you will add to your list of luxurious items. You will be able to spend quality time with your family which will add to your happiness. If there is a member of marriageable age in your family then marriage can be finalised. Students looking to get admission in their choice of institution will get favourable results. Your health is likely to remain robust, but avoid traveling.

Tip of the week: Sharpen your leadership qualities

Gemini

This week will bring advancement in your career, but you are advised not to lose patience. At times, you may feel frustrated with your efforts and may feel directionless. Avoid venting out these emotions on your loved ones else you could hurt them in return. You will be able to increase your bank balance as your focus on accumulating wealth will help you guard against future risks. Those single can expect to meet someone which will lead to a new relationship. Those married will experience harmony in their relationship. Students will get better results in exams. Health issues relating to eyes and throat should not be ignored.

Tip of the week: Don't lose patience

Cancer

If your money has been stuck for a long time in the past, then this week you will finally get your hands on those funds. Keep moving calmly towards your objectives without boasting about your skills and abilities. Do not trust anyone blindly and do not reveal your cards in front of anyone before you achieve the desired result. The health of your spouse can bother you. Your friends will be a source of joy for you and you plan to have a small get-together with them. Those of you studying will not be reluctant to work hard, which will help them get favourable results. This week, you have to take special care about your eating and drinking habits.

Tip of the week: Don't boast about yourself

Leo

The current there can be some unwanted expenses in your life. However, due to the steady flow of income, your financial condition will remain favourable. You will get appreciation and support from your superiors and senior officials. Apart from this, short trips relating to work will benefit you. There will be positive changes in the health of your father and you will be seen spending time with him. This is a favourable time for students who are associated with creative subjects and they will be successful in overcoming problems in their studies. Your dedication towards your health will help you get rid of any existing illness.

Tip of the week: Plan a short trip

Virgo

This week, avoid investing in land or property, else it can prove to be fatal for your financial position. All unfavorable situations of your past will turn out to be in your favour at the workplace. You are advised to take advantage of this phase and leave no stone unturned to get appreciation from your seniors. This may also help you get financial benefits. For those studying, their hard work done previously will help achieve results in their favour. Also, those of you thinking of pursuing higher education, can do so. On the health front, you will be able to get rid of your earlier issues and lead a healthy life.

Tip of the week: Avoid investing in real estate

Libra

This week, you will remain supportive towards your family and friends. But in spite of this, do not let your friends and family take advantage of this generous nature of yours. Otherwise, you may have to face problems later. You will not suffer from any kind of financial crisis since luck will favour you. You may have to revise your plans and policies while making necessary decisions. The result and profits will turn out to be in line with your efforts, hence take decisions wisely. Students need to be careful else there is a possibility of wasting time in useless activities. Health issues relating to joints and legs should not be overlooked.

Tip of the week: Don't let others exploit you

Scorpio

If you have been facing financial troubles for a long time, the situation is likely to improve this week. You will find new ways and sources to increase your income. On the professional front, your skills will be tested. In order to achieve the desired results, you need to concentrate on your efforts. For this, you can also put to use the experience of your seniors or mentors. There is a possibility of somebody relocating in your family. Also, you will spend lot of time with your family to discuss important matters relating to the household. Your relations with spouse can be a bit cold at times, hence avoid being reactive.

Tip of the week: Don't overreact in relationships

Sagittarius

Keep an eye on the future while taking any important decision. Some of your financial challenges will be overcome this week. There are favourable indications of getting money and this will help you come out of any adverse situation. You will have a hectic week due to increasing workload on all fronts. Therefore, it would be better for you not to lose your patience under any circumstance. Since you may not have been able to devote ample time to your family in the recent past, you will try to do the same. A small family celebration seems to be on the cards. Students need to avoid arguments and focus on their goal. Health issues relating to seasonal infections and allergy can bother you.

Tip of the week: Work on your immunity

Capricorn

This week, a jovial atmosphere at home will work as a stress-buster and make you feel satisfied. Avoid being harsh while interacting with your spouse. Luck will be on your side; hence you are advised not to be in haste while executing any task. Be careful while making any new investment. Those in business may face problems due to faulty decision-making. Hence, scrutinize your decisions before it is too late. Students will see lot of positive changes. Those aspiring to go abroad will be successful in achieving their goal. In terms of health, you may face small problems this week relating to digestion and blood pressure.

Tip of the week: Avoid any new investment

Aquarius

Any property-related transactions done by you in the past are likely to be completed this week. This will benefit you as you will be successful in securing your future. On the work front, you may sometimes feel that things are not working as per your plan. Due to this, you could feel demotivated. However, you are advised to maintain a low profile and prepare to bounce back strongly. You will be able to get the necessary support of any elderly in adverse situations. This week will be below average in matters concerning health. You need to be careful of your diet and avoid eating outside food.

Tip of the week: Maintain a low profile

Pisces

This week, avoid getting into arguments with family members over trivial issues. Do not lose your mind and try to understand others. You can witness improvement in the health of a family member which will bring a sign of relief and reduce mental stress. You could execute some pending financial plans which will turn out to be profitable. This will help in saving money and improve your financial position. Keep yourself away from all kinds of negative thoughts in order to do better in career. Otherwise, you may become distracted which can cause you trouble in the coming time. Students should not underestimate their abilities in the face of criticism from others.

Tip of the week: Do not underestimate yourself

(Neeraj Dhankher is an Astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor