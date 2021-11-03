Ayodhya fortified for 'Deepotsav' programme

Ayodhya, Nov 3 As Ayodhya gears up to witness a grand 'Deepotsav' on Wednesday evening, elaborate security arrangements have been made in the holy city with a seven-tiered system.

Ayodhya SSP Shailesh Pandey, said: "A seven-layer security apparatus is in place from outer to inner circles of the town. Police, special operation group and special security force have been deployed to fortify Ayodhya. We have also deployed several cops in civil clothes to check security and send intelligence inputs. Forty boats with life-saving equipment have been stationed at the Saryu river ghats."

Security has been further beefed up after a recent threat letter was received, purportedly written by a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist commander, threatening to blow up 46 railway stations, including Ayodhya.

The town's borders have been sealed and vehicular entry banned, barring VIP and official cars, which need to be parked a kilometre away from the Ram Katha Park.

Special duty officers have been deployed to ensure safe passage of ambulances.

A rehearsal was held of the grand Shobha Yatra on Tuesday, ahead of the main event on Wednesday. The yatra will be flagged off by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma from the Saket College ground.

Around 200 artists and performers from all over the country and SAARC nations will participate in the Shobha Yatra, during which they will depict scenes from the Ramayana.

At the Ram Katha Park, distinguished guests will be welcomed with Vedic chants.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel will inaugurate and lay foundation of development projects, while a book on tradition and cultural heritage of Ayodhya will also be released.

Over 9 lakhs earthen diyas will light up the banks of the Saryu river on Wednesday evening, creating a new world record of sorts.

