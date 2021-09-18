Babul Supriyo is dishonest, traitor, works only for his own profit, says Jagannath Sarkar

As former Union Minister and MP Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagannath Sarkar said that he was dishonest and will be a traitor in the eyes of the public.

"This (Babul Supriyo joining TMC) proves that he is dishonest. He speaks something and does something else. He had lavishly enjoyed power while he was in office and did not do anything for the public welfare and whichever party he goes he will always be a traitor. The leaders leaving BJP will be traitors in the eyes of the public," Sarkar told ANI.

"The people who work for the country don't leave the party for the chair, and what Babul Da did was for his personal interest," said BJP MP.

"Babul Supriyo's leaving the party won't affect the BJP. He was an outsider of the party, but we made him MP and after removing him from the post he felt hurt. And whoever has gone and joined TMC before Babul Supriyo their politics will be over that's for sure," Sarkar added.

"According to sources, Mukul Da left the party because he was pressurised by his son and this was his biggest mistake. Babul Supriyo's action makes him a traitor as well in front the eyes of the public. Now the public will not like him anymore," he added.

Taking a dig at Kunal Ghosh's comment that many BJP leaders will join the TMC party, Sarkar said, "He is a thief because two days ago when he was caught he said Mamta Banerjee has taken chit fund money. After two days he has become the spokesperson of the same party," he added.

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the afternoon. Babul was given the membership of TMC by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee and party MP Derek O'Brien. Supriyo had left the BJP after the reshuffle in the Union Cabinet 48 days ago.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor