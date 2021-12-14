Bajrang Dal activists set fire to 'Pakistani food festival' banner in Gujarat's Surat

A group of Bajrang Dal activists on Monday took down and set on fire a huge banner hoisted over a restaurant announcing a 'Pakistani food festival', in Surat, said the activists.

A banner was hoisted over the Taste of India restaurant in the Ring Road area of Surat city announcing the 'Pakistan Food Festival'.

Bajrang Dal activists protested and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Har Har Mahadev' and removed all the banners and set fire to them.

"Bajrang Dal activists took down the flex banner from the building and set it on fire. No such festival will be tolerated. The restaurant has apologized," said South Gujarat Bajrang Dal president Deviprasad Dubey.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor