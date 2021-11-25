'Banaras is endless, one book is not enough to capture it all'

New Delhi, Nov 25 Author and filmmaker Nilosree Biswas has shot various documentaries in Banaras since her first visit to the city in 1996. The idea of a book took root in 2013 and she was initially apprehensive whether she would come out "fully scathed or oblivious". The outcome of this true labour of love is a book that combines her rich prose with the powerful images of photographer Irfan Nabi that explores the fascinating nuances of the holy city.

"My relationship with Banaras dates back to the 90's; my first trip to the city was in the early winter of 1996. Since then I have visited Banaras numerous times; I have shot various documentaries there. The seed idea of the book initiated way back in 2013; we started working on it in 2017.

"And I decided to visit the place once again, apprehensive of whether I would come out fully scathed or oblivious, that is, pining for more or not wanting to ever go back again," Biswas told in an interview of 'Banaras - Of Gods, Humans and Stories'

