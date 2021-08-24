'Bandhu Bachao': BSF rushes after BGB troops encircled by smuggler call for help

Showing unique collaboration on the India-Bangladesh border, the Border Security Force (BSF) responded to the "Bandhu Bachao" sound of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in South Salmara district of Assam and helped three personnel of the neighbouring force encircled by Bangladeshi smugglers two days ago.

The special patrolling party of the BSF under the aegis of Guwahati Frontier helped the BGB personnel on August 22 at about 8 pm after they heard some sound coming ahead of the fence "Bandhu Bachao", the BSF said on Tuesday in a statement.

Further, the alert BSF party immediately lit their torch lights and saw three BGB personnel who were encircled by Bangladeshi smugglers or miscreants, explained the BSF.

"The special patrolling party rushed towards the border gate and went ahead of the fence and challenged the miscreants."

When the Bangladeshi smuggler saw that the BSF party reached very close, they ran away towards Bangladesh village Satkuribari by taking advantage of darkness and bushes, said the BSF.

"BGB troops thanks BSF for immediate help and response."

Keeping in view of the vulnerability of border, heightened activities of the infiltrator and exfiltration, and anti-national elements on the border, the BSF added that its troops are always alert towards the issues of trans-border crimes and illegal infiltration or exfiltration and are making all-out efforts to prevent the commission of such crimes.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor