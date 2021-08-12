Bangus Awaam Mela celebrated with fervour in J-K's Kupwara

The Bangus Awaam Mela was celebrated in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday with great fanfare.

The Annual Festival saw the participation of hundreds of Gujjars, Bakarwals and other Kashmiris from Kupwara, Tangdhar and Handwara.

The Mela was conducted over two days starting from August 10 with the grand finale on 11th August.

The first day saw the organising of Village Games, which saw competitions of Horse Racing, Sheep Herding, Tug of War and Wood Choppingbetween the Gujjar, Bakarwal and Pahari Community from various Bhaikswho inhabit the beautiful meadows during the summer months from ages.

At the request of the community members, a free Veterinary and Medical Camp was also organised by the local Rashtriya Rifles unit. The veterinary and medical camps were a combined effort of the Army and Civil Medical Authorities from the Handwara region.

A total of 492 patients including 90 children were given treatment, advice and medicines by the doctors. The veterinary camp provided medical and surgical aid to 700 livestock.

The second day of the event was witnessed by Shri Manoj Sinha, the Honourable Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, and GOC-IN-C, Northern Command, Lieutenant General YK Joshi. Also present on the occasion were Lieutenant General DP Pandey, GOC, Chinar Corps and Major General HS Sahi, GOC, Kilo Force.

The LG witnessed the traditional programs organised by local Gujjar andBakarwal community and the finals of village games. He also went around the Mela venue and appreciated the heritage cuisine stalls set up under the aegis of DDC Rajwar, Suleiman Mir.

Later, speaking on the occasion, the LG said that it was wonderful to see such a large gathering at the beautiful valley of Bangus. He also said that government will work rigorously for the overall development of Bangus Valley and its infrastructure.

( With inputs from ANI )

