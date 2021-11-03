Bank Holidays: Banks in many cities will remain closed for the next 5 days, check out holiday list

Banks across the country will be closed for the next 5 days from today. These holidays are given as per the list issued by the Reserve Bank of India. So if you have to get done any work related to bank, it will have to be postponed for next week. Meanwhile, according to the holidays issued by the RBI, there are some days when banks will not be open for festivals or anniversaries in certain areas. Bank holidays vary from state to state according to the RBI's calendar. According to the RBI's calendar, November has a long list of bank holidays.

According to the list of bank holidays issued by the RBI, you should complete the work related to your bank. With the help of the list you can avoid problems like going back to the branch, getting stuck in work. The month of November begins with the Kannada State Festival. After this, on 3rd November i.e. today Narak Chaturdashi there will be no normal functioning in the banks in Bangalore alone. Banks across the country will have a holiday on Sunday, November 7, 14, 21 and 28. Banks across the country will remain closed on November 13 as it is second Saturday and November 27 is fourth Saturday.

November 3 - Wednesday - Banks will be closed in Bangalore on the occasion of Narak Chaturdashi.

November 4 - Banks will be closed in cities like Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Lucknow due to Diwali and Kali Puja.

November 5 - Friday - Govardhan Pooja - Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bangalore, Gangtok, Dehradun.

November 6 - Saturday - Bhai Dooj's bank employees will have a holiday in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow.

November 7 - Sunday holiday.