Bank Holidays: Banks will be closed for 16 days in December; check out holiday list

In a few days, the last month of the year, December, will begin. If you are going to do bank related work in December, be sure to check the list of holidays issued by RBI first. Banks will be closed for 16 days in December.

Next month there will be a total of 16 days bank holidays, of which 4 holidays will be on Sundays. Many of these holidays will be consecutive. Christmas falls in December, a holiday celebrated by almost all banks in the country. Meanwhile, banks will not be closed for about 16 days at each location. Since some holidays are local, banks will be closed for special occasions.

Meanwhile, according to RBI guidelines, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Along with the RBI's December list, it is also stated on which day the banks will be closed in which states and where they will remain open. On this basis you should settle your bank related work immediately so that you do not face any problem.

Bank holidays in December 2021.

December 3 - Fest of St. Francis Xavier (Kanakadasa Jayanthi / Feast of St. Francis Xavier)

December 5 - Sunday (weekly holiday)

December 11 - Saturday (second Saturday of the month)

December 12 - Sunday (weekly holiday)

December 18 - Death anniversary of U Soso Tham (Banks closed in Shillong)

December 19 - Sunday (weekly holiday)

December 24 - Christmas (Banks close in Aizawl)

December 25 - Christmas (Banks closed at all places except Bangalore and Bhubaneswar) Saturday, (4th Saturday of the month)

December 26 - Sunday (weekly holiday)

December 27 - Christmas Celebration (banks closed in Aizawl)

December 30 - Yu Qiang Nongbah (banks closed in Shillong)

December 31 - New Year's Eve (banks closed in Aizawl)