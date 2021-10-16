Bank Job Alert: Big Recruitment in Banks; IBPS will fill 7855 posts of clerks

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has conducted recruitment for more than 7000 posts for the post of Clerk. Applications are invited from suitable candidates. The deadline to apply is October 27. The recruitment will include for the post of clerks in 11 banks including Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab and Sindh Bank and Bank of Maharashtra. Interested candidates can visit the official website ibps.in. They can also download notifications. There are a total of 7855 clerk posts. Registration for this recruitment has started from 7th October. The last date for online application is October 27. Candidates will be selected on the basis of online prelims and mains examination.

The age of the candidate to apply should be 20 to 28 years. Candidates who have graduated from any subject are eligible for this. The application fee for reservation candidates is Rs. 175 and for general candidates it is Rs. 850. Candidates should check the notification by visiting the official website for more information. Banking Jobs 2021 Click here to view IBPS advertisement ...