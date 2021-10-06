Bank of India conducts 'customer outreach programme' in J-K's Srinagar

With an aim to take mainstream banking to the people of Kashmir valley, the Bank of India (BOI) on Wednesday orgsed a "Customer Outreach Programme" at Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

As per the nationalised Public Sector Bank's (PSB) official release, the outreach programme marked the beginning of a series of similar programmes planned pan-India during the upcoming festival season.

BOI said the programmes would be orgsed "predominantly with a view to taking banking to the doorsteps of people and for the bank to be an active partner in the ongoing economic revival process."

Speaking on the occasion, AK Das, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), BOI said, "The valley has a vast untapped potential for banking business growth which needs to be tapped immediately to pass on the benefits of the various banking products viz. housing, vehicle, education, agriculture etc. and other banking schemes like PM Svdhi, MSME Mudra Loan and social security schemes to the common man."

He emphasised that it will not only boost and accelerate the socio-economic growth of the region but will contribute to uplift the livelihood of the people at large.

He further assured that the bank will continue its efforts to support and provide quality banking facilities to its customers, and said that BOI is actively considering opening another branch in the valley to enter mainstream banking with fully digitized facilities.

As per the release, BOI is also opening its first branch in Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh on October 22.

Das also distributed sanction letters to several beneficiaries under various loan products/ schemes of the bank for housing, vehicle, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), PM Svdhi, among others.

On the occasion, under the bank's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Das also presented a photocopy machine to an orphanage and track-suits to inhabitant children.

