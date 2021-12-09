Banks play crucial role in conduct of free, fair elections: Goa chief electoral officer

Goa Chief Electoral Officer Kunal asserted that banks play an important role during the election period to conduct free, fair, participative, accessible, inclusive and safe elections.

Kunal was speaking in the meeting held with all the representatives of a bank located in Goa at the office of Chief Electoral Officer Panaji on Thursday.

Kunal said that for purpose of maintaining purity of elections, the Election Commission of India has issued a Standard Operating Procedure for Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Teams, constituted for keeping vigil over excessive campaign expenses, distribution of items of bribe in cash or in-kind, movement of illegal arms, ammunition, liquor, or anti-social elements etc. in the constituencies during the conduct of the election.

He appealed to all the bankers to monitor unusual and suspicious cash transactions made through the banks during the election period to ensure the conduct of free and fair General Assembly election 2022 to be held in the State of Goa.

Kunal pointed that there are chances of distribution of gifts, goodies during the election period and urged all banks to ensure proper documentation is done during transactions. Transportation of cash by cash vans for filing the ATMs and delivering cash at other branches, through an outsourced private agency or bank van has to carry proper document issued by the bank. He assured that the election machinery will promptly react to any illegal transportation and urged the bank to take appropriate measures and also directed to submit a report if any such transactions are identified.

CEO said that the Election Commission of India has launched a c-vigil app through which election machinery can address within 15 min any complaint received through this app for the conduct of the free and fair election.

Kunal also briefed the functioning of the EVM/ VVPAT machine and appealed to take hands-on training at demonstration booth set up at various places in the State.

