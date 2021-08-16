Banks to remain 5 days closed this week, check out list

If you are planning to visit bank this week then you shoud check out the number of holidays this week, during which banks will remain closed. Banks are going to remain closed for 5 days this week. Banks in Maharashtra are closed on account of Parsi New Year today i.e. 16th August Banks closed on 16 August (Monday)

16 August: Parsi New Year (Maharashtra) Navroz or Nowruz, which is Iranian and Persian New year. Marking the beginning of the Iranian calendar, the festival of Navroz or Nowroz is celebrated by Parsi community around the world.

19 August: Muharram: Muharram is celebrated as New Year’s Day among the Muslim community across the globe. Banks in most states will observe a holiday on 19 August 2021, on account of Muharram. Banks will be closed in Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and other states.

20 August: Onam

Banks will remain shut in states like Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu on account of Onam on 20 August

21 August: Thiruvonam

Banks will remain shut in Kerala on the occassion if Thiruvonam

22 August 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

Banks will be closed on the above mentioned days, however you can do online transactions.As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar banks will remain closed for total of 15 days in the month of August.