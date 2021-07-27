Basavaraj Bommai to replace BS Yediyurappa as Chief Minister of Karnataka

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) legislature party has elected Basavaraj S Bommai as the new chief minister of Karnataka. Basavaraj Bommai was the home minister in the BS Yediyurappa government and was among the top contenders for the chief minister's post. During the BJP's legislature party meeting, Bommai's name was proposed by BS Yediyurappa and seconded by Karjol Ashok Eshwarappa and all BJP MLAs. Basavaraj Bommai is the son of former chief minister, the late S R Bommai. The 61-year old comes from a influential political family.

