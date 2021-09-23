BBMP warns people against modifications of balconies in Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday said that the covering of balconies and additional construction and modifications in the balconies is against its rules and is an unsafe practice observed across the city.

Issuing a circular to all the residential apartments of the city, the BBMP said, "As per the building construction guidelines-2003, National Building Code of India-2016, after obtaining Occupancy Certificate(OC) Commencement Certificate(CC), covering the balcony and additional construction or modifying in the balconies is against the rules of these guidelines which lead to unsafe practices and this has been observed across the city."

The BBMP also informed that if there is a need for modification at the residential complexes and ther buildings, a pre-approval must be obtained from BBMP competent authorities, according to the order by BBMP Chief Commissioner, Gaurav Gupta.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor