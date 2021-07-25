Belgavi floods: 113 villages affected, 19,035 people shifted to 89 rescue shelters

As many as 113 villages and seven taluqs in Karnataka's Belgavi have been affected by floods caused by extremely heavy rains, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa informed on Sunday.

Addressing the media after a visit to rescue shelters at Nippani and Sankeshwara, he informed that as many as 19,035 people have been shifted to 89 rescue shelters and 8,975 have been shifted to shelter homes.

"I have taken all related details from the district administration. We have discussed damage due to floods in Belagavi - 113 villages in 7 taluqs have been affected. We are distributing food and people are happy about it," he said.

He further informed that due to incessant rains, almost all the dams in Maharastra are filled and the outflow has also increased.

"We are in touch with Maharashtra officials and government," he assured.

A total of seven 7 NDRF and 15 SDRF teams, along with police, fire departments, emergency services, navy helicopter and village panchayats are working together, said Yeddyurappa, adding that rescue operations are underway in Shimoga, Uttara Kannada and Belagavi.

"I have also assured district administration of more funds for affected roads and bridges. I have ordered speedy emergency works and more temporary roads. We are also expecting more funds from the center," he said.

Asked about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary CT Ravi's comment that the BJP had given everything to Yediyurappa, the Chief Minister said, "I thank Amit Shah and JP Nadda. I am satisfied. I said two months ago that I will stand with the high command's decision."

