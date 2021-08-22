Bengaluru: BBMP chief commissioner instructs officials to expedite repair works in Peenya Industrial Area

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner at Peenya Area in Bengaluru instructed officials to expedite repair works at the Peenya Industrial Area.

The Commissioner, Gaurav Gupta instructed that "The Peenya Appropriate measures related to providing infrastructure facilities such as Peenya Industrial area road repair, pothole repair, electric lamp repair, clearing storm water drains (SWD) to prevent waterlogging during the rainy season at Dasarahalli Zone under BBMP limits."

The officials have been informed to address the issues at the industrial area that can be immediately resolved on priority within the timeframe mentioned.

While speaking to the media, he said, "A team of solid waste officials will visit and review the site to check for areas of improvement and clearing of industrial waste. A separate officer will be appointed to resolve the waste disposal.

The Chief Commissioner inspected Raj Gopal Nagar ward, Kempegowda garden and surrounding areas after the meeting in which he instructed the officials concerned to repair the roads that have been in a bad condition.

He said the long-standing issues would be discussed at the government level and the problems would be resolved.

The officials have been asked to take up 4 to 5 km long Solid Waste Disposal (SWD) work after identifying waterlogging areas during the rainy season.

Joint Commissioner of Dasarahalli Zone Narasimha Murthy, President of Peenya Industrial Association Prakash, office bearers of the association and other officials were also present.

( With inputs from ANI )

