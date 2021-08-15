Bengaluru businessman gets embroiled in murder case after buying used SUV for 10 lakhs

39-year old Bengaluru businessman has found himself in legal trouble after the SUV he purchased has been linked to a murder case. In January this year, 39-year old, R Rajkumar from K Narayanapura purchased a 10.2 lakh used SUV from a local car dealer. However, soon the entrepreneur found himself on the wrong side of the law for no fault of his. The cops soon came searching for him as the purchased SUV had links with a murder case. Soon it was revealed that the vehicle was released from court on the condition that it shouldn’t be sold. The buyer then soon approached the used car dealer from RT Nagar, seeking an explanation. Claiming innocence, the dealer, identified as Basavaraj, promised to refund the amount, However, Basavaraj failed to keep his word, forcing Rajkumar, to file a cheating case against him and two others with RT Nagar.

Rajkumar said police told him that the SUV was seized by the court and released, to its owner on the condition that the vehicle should not be sold or rented to a third person till the case is closed. Speaking to TOI, Rajkumar said, I am fighting a legal battle against what seems to be a big racket. Police records have now revealed that six persons, including a businessman from Hiriyadka, were arrested on charges of killing a Mumbai based businessman in February 2020. The deceased was strangulated after the suspects brought him in businessman's vehicle, which Rajkumar later bought to a desolate place in Hiriyadka. A business related dispute led to the killing the charge sheet reads. The SUV was then seized by the cops. Later the businessman who was out on bail got the vehicle released from court.

In November 2020, the actual owner of the SUV lodged a complaint with Malpe Police in Udupi district saying his driver, Kiran had taken away the vehicle. The investigation was handed over to Malpe inspector M Manjunath. The SUV owner told Manjunath that Kiran took the car, saying, his mother was unwell and he needed to take her to hospital, But thereon, Kiran remained incommunicado. The investigating team found that the GPRS fitted in the vehicle, had been switched off in November itself, with its last location showing Udupi. Efforts to track Kiran and the SUV did not throw up any yield success. Meanwhile, in February, a police team from Malpe station led by inspector, Manjunath arrived in Bengaluru for a pending investigation. Coincidentally, the GPRS of the SUV was switched on and its owner, alerted Manjunath, who was surprised to find the vehicle moving around in Bengaluru itself. Tracking the GPRS, a police team reached Marathahalli and found the vehicle with Rajkumar in it. Explaining the case to him, cops seized the SUV, handed it back to its owner and closed the case. Now, the case lodged by Rajkumar is before RT Nagar police. On the other hand, notice has been issued to car dealer Basavaraj and his two associates. The search is also going on for Kiran the SUV driver. The documents of the vehicle is still in the name of the original owner.



