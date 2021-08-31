Bengaluru: DMK MLA's son, daughter-in-law among 7 killed in car accident
The son and daughter-in-law of DMK MLA from Tamil Nadu's Hosur were among seven people who were killed in a car accident in Bengaluru on Tuesday, confirmed the MLA.
The deceased relatives of the DMK MLA Y Prakash were identified as Karuna Sagar and Bindu.
Seven people were killed after an Audi hit a street light pole, leading to the accident in the Koramangala area of Bengaluru today, according to the Adugodi Police Station.
( With inputs from ANI )
