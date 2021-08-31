Bengaluru: DMK MLA's son, daughter-in-law among 7 killed in car accident

The son and daughter-in-law of DMK MLA from Tamil Nadu's Hosur were among seven people who were killed in a car accident in Bengaluru on Tuesday, confirmed the MLA.

The deceased relatives of the DMK MLA Y Prakash were identified as Karuna Sagar and Bindu.

Seven people were killed after an Audi hit a street light pole, leading to the accident in the Koramangala area of Bengaluru today, according to the Adugodi Police Station.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor