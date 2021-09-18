Bengaluru: Four members of a family including nine-month-old baby found dead

A few months ago, the bodies of 11 people were found hanging in a house in Delhi. A similar heartbreaking incident has taken place in Bangalore. The decomposed bodies of five members of the same family have been found hanging here. A 9-month-old baby has died of starvation. Surprisingly, the two and half year-old girl was found alive.

The shocking revelation came when Halegere Shankar, the head of the family, came home four days later. He had been calling family members for the past four days. However, no one picked up his phone, so he came home from work. Police suspect the five died four days ago. The bodies were taken out on fifth day. Their bodies were sealed and sent to the postmortem.

The bodies of Shankar's wife Bharti (51), daughter Sinchana (34), Sindhurani (31), son Madhusagar (25) and 9-month-old grandson have been found. The grandson was lying on the bed. Police have speculated that he may have died of starvation.

Sinchana had a two and a half year old daughter. She was found unconscious by police. She has been rescued and is undergoing treatment. Sinchana had come to her mother's place after she had a fight with her husband. The youngest daughter was pregnant and had come to her mother's place. The son, Madhusagar was an engineer, working for a company. Police are interrogating Shankar.