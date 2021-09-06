Bengaluru human trafficking case: NIA files charge sheet against 13 Bangladeshi nationals

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed charge sheet against 13 Bangladeshi nationals in its ongoing probe in a human trafficking case here.

Those named in the charge sheet include Rafik, Sobuj Shaik, Md Rafikdul Islam Ridoy, Rakibul Islam, Md Babu Molla, Md Alami Hossen, Md Dalim, Hossain Md Azim, Mohammed Jamal, Enamul Haque Shuzan, Md Ruhul Amin, Riday Islam and Md Milon Biswas.

The anti-terror agency while filing a charge sheet in a special NIA court in Bengaluru said that all the 13 accused are Bangladeshi nationals.

The accused were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 14A (b) and 14C of the Foreigners Act, 1946, sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

The case was originally registered on June 8 this year at Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station, Bengaluru city, against the 13 accused persons based on a raid conducted by the police. Seven women and one child of Bangladeshi nationality were rescued from the custody of four human traffickers.

NIA had re-registered the case on July 13 this year and taken over the investigation.

"Investigation has revealed that the thirteen charge-sheeted accused had illegally crossed over to India from Bangladesh. They were luring women from Bangladesh and trafficking them to India with the promise of jobs," reads the NIA statement.

"The women were then confined in rented accommodations and subjected to sexual exploitation. The accused persons had also forged identity cards and used these forged documents as genuine to obtain Indian identity cards such as Aadhar Card and PAN Card for themselves and their victims," NIA said.

