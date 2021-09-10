Bengaluru man duped of Rs.11 lakh on false assurance of job abroad

A 48-year -old Bengaluru resident has been duped of Rs 11 lakh by men posing as recruitment agents of foreign firms who assured him of providing a job in a foreign country. Naresh Kumar of Bidarahalli in Hoskote in his complaint to the cybercrime police said he got an email about foreign jobs on February 23.

“It claimed to be from an international placement consultancy and offered me a job in a foreign country. It suggested I contact one Joseph. I did and he told me to share my passport details and resume. He asked me to send a medical certificate. I transferred Rs 11,10,925 in instalments and later realised I had been cheated,” his complaint read.