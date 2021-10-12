Bengaluru: Man killed due to short circuit in house

A man was killed due to a short circuit in a house that was flooded after incessant rains in Bengaluru's Konappana Agrahara, said the police.

As per information shared by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West Division, Bengaluru City Dr Sanjeev M Patil, there were two people in the house and the second person managed to escape unhurt.

A heavy downpour was witnessed in the city on Monday causing waterlogging at some places including the road outside Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

( With inputs from ANI )

