Bengaluru: RT-PCR negative certificate must for inter-state travellers

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has made a negative RT-PCR test mandatory for residents of apartment complexes and gated communities who are doing inter-state travel. A negative RT-PCR certificate taken within 72 hours of travel is a must for people following inter-state travel.

In case they do no carry the report, then will have to compulsorily undergo an RTPCR test and stay in home isolation till the results come. This move has been taken in view of the increasing covid cases in the Covid clusters and containment zones in the city, said BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

BBMP has issued a circular to the resident welfare associations (RWAs) and management committees of apartments, housing societies and gated communities, Gupta stated: “If any resident or his/ her family members has undertaken interstate travel, it is suggested to ensure they are tested.

This rule shall be applied for official travel too.” The not exempted people who are fully vaccinated.

The advisory emphaasized on follwing covid protocols like wearing mask, sanitizing hands and socisl distancing. Also kids who are above 3 years should wear a mask in open spaces/play areas.

If 3 or more cases are reported within 100 metres in a housing society, then it will be declared as a cluster and that house, along with all neighboring houses within 100 metres, will be declared as containment zone.

In case of an apartment, if a cluster is detected on a single floor, that floor along with one below and above it will be declared a containment zone.

Containment zones shall remain active for a minimum of 14 days from the date of declaration of the last detected positive case.

The directive also stated that residents should not stigmatise, harass or abuse any affected resident of family.