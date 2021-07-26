Bengaluru: Wife finds out her husband is gay, files divorce



A 28-year-old woman who was married to a 31-year old software engineer has filed for divorce after she found her husbad's profile on two gay dating apps.The woman said they had end their marriage of three years as her husband hid his sexual orientation from her. The woman who works at a tech major in Bengaluru got married to her husband,an employee of a leading private bank in June 2018. The marriage was arranged by the elders of their family.

This was the 31-year-old man’s second marriage. After marriage the couple was staying in Jayanagar, but things weren’t going well for 28-year-old woman. Her husband kept away from her, stating that he was struggling with the fact that his first wife had cheated on him.

“He shied away from her most of the time, claiming he was heartbroken, and later started to cook up stories, including that he didn’t receive enough dowry,” said a counsellor attached to Parihar, Family Counselling Centre (Women’s Helpline), Basavanagudi police station, who handled the case last month.

“During last year’s lockdown, she saw him glued to his cellphone and spotted a few apps. As things became worse during the work-from home period the whole of last year, the woman decided to check her husband’s phone activity,” the counsellor said.

The woman found in her husband’s mobile that he had created his profile on two dating apps and was chatting with partners.

Later, the woman confronted her husband and accused him of portraying her in a bad light in front of their families to hide his sexual orientation.

After the covid restrictions were relaxed, the woman lodged a cheating complaint. In one of the counselling sessions the husband accepted that he had created profile on the apps but dismissed claims that he met anyone outside the marriage. But the woman decided to end the relationship and has now applied for divorce