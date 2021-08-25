Bengaluru woman stalked, defamed, insulted and harassed by man who turned him down

In a disturbing incident, a 36-year old Bengaluru woman has accused a Chhattisgarh man whose marriage proposal she rejected of stalking her. In her complaint, to Yelahanka New Town, the female in question has accused the stalker of harassment. She has alleged that her social media accounts have been hacked. Moreover, the man has sought services of a private detective agency to follow her and is ordering pizzas on her behalf. As a result, pizzas are regularly arriving at her doorstep. Cops have booked the suspect under IPC section 354(D) for stalking. “On August 12, a pizza delivery boy knocked on my door. I was shocked when he said an order was placed in my name.Since then, the man has been sending pizzas in my name to my name to my residence and office.

I have been stalked, defamed, insulted and harassed by the accused, who has destroyed my privacy and peace for past four years .I am living in constant fear that I might be attacked any time by him or by someone working for him,” the woman’s complaint the copy read. Continuing further she said, “The accused has engaged the services of a private detective agency from Koramangala to keep track of my whereabouts. To show that he is regularly following me, he sent two photo of his employees standing outside my residence. When I visited my parents who live in a different state, he messages to my relatives saying I had gone to my parents’ place. A person sent by him visited my father’s shop too somehow he has obtained my call detail records, which has helped him access phone numbers of my friends and relatives,” she said.

