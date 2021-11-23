Beware! Do not search Customer Care Number on Google, SBI issues alert

Most people search Google for information about something. But there are also cases of fraud taking advantage of Google. That is why State Bank of India (SBI) has issued an alert for its 40 crore customers. SBI has advised its customers to beware of fake websites. In addition, be careful when searching for customer care numbers. Many use fraudulent websites or mobile numbers to commit fraud. That is why SBI has issued a warning.

State Bank of India (SBI) has warned its customers that there is a possibility of fraud when calling a SBI customer care number found in Google search engine. SBI has issued a circular to customers. In it, they have requested to use the toll free number on the official website of SBI Bank for information regarding loans. Also, do not disclose your account or debit or credit card information to anyone. Don't be a victim if you get information from any unknown number. If you provide information about your bank account, you may be involved in fraud, said SBI.

Don't Search Bank Customer Care Number -

Under no circumstances should you ever search for a bank customer care number on Google / Internet. In addition, SBI has advised to beware of fake mail IDs.

Changes in ATM withdrawal rules -

Also, for withdrawing cash from ATM more than Rs 10,000, SBI debit cardholders will require One Time Password (OTP). If SBI ATM users withdraw over Rs 10,000 from ATM of SBI, they will have to enter OTP, sent on registered mobile number, along with their debit card PIN each time.



What precautions should be taken?

The SBI Customer Care number on Google is incorrect. This number is likely to be fraudulent. As such, SBI customers need to be wary of fake mails. Customers should not share their bank account number, ATM card number and other information with anyone. If you receive a fake phone call or message, you should immediately call 155260 and lodge a complaint.