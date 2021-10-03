Bhabanipur bypolls: Mamta Banerjee leads by 28,825 votes

Trinamool Congress workers and supporters celebrated outside the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as she was leading by 28,825 votes in Bhabanipur bypolls after the 9th round of counting.

The counting of votes for by-elections in Bhabanipur, Jangipur, and Samserganj Assembly constituencies in West Bengal began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also congratulated Banerjee. "This victory of Mamta didi is in the tradition of Satyamev Jayate," he tweeted in Hindi.

The total number of voters in Bhabanipur is 20,64,56; of which 1,11,243 are male and 95,209 are women. There were 287 booths in Bhabanipur, of which the number of main booths was 269.

Trinamool Congress had registered a landslide victory in assembly polls winning 213 of 294 seats in the West Bengal assembly. The BJP won 77 seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

