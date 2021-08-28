Bhopal: Couple consumes poison after slitting throats of children, father, son die

A heartbreaking incident has come to light in a family in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. A father cut throat of his 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl with a tile cutter. After that, the parents tried to commit suicide by drinking poison. Unemployed and financially strapped, the couple have taken this extreme step. Police are currently investigating the incident.

Both the son and the husband died in the incident while the daughter and wife are undergoing treatment. According to the information received, the deceased was a civil engineer who had been unemployed for many days. Troubled by financial problems, he made a shocking decision. Ravi Thackeray was living with his family in 102 Multi Sahara area. The family consists of wife Ranjana Thackeray, son Chirag Thackeray and daughter Gunjan Thackeray. Neighbors became suspicious as no member of the household woke up around 8.30 am on Saturday. They were shocked when they peeked inside from the window. They reported the incident to the local police.

Police rushed to the spot and rushed the four to the hospital. Where doctors declared Ravi and his son Chirag dead. His wife Ranjana and daughter Gunjan are undergoing treatment. According to Ranjana's reply to the police, they took this extreme step as the financial situation was dire. At around 2 in the night, while the children were asleep, her husband Ravi cut Chirag's throat with a tile cutter. The couple then tried to cut the girl's throat, but the cutter fell off. The two then drank poison. According to a suicide note found at the scene, they were committing suicide due to financial constraints.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Bhadauria said Ravi Thackeray was living with his wife and two children in Misrod police stationa area. The family was worried about Ravi Thackeray losing his job. So his wife Ranjana was under mental stress. The wife was working to sell beauty products. But after a while it stopped. The family's financial situation was deteriorating. Domestic disputes escalated.

So Ravi initially tried to cut the throats of his son Chirag and daughter Gunjan. After that, he and his wife Ranjana took poison. After that, a person living next to Thackeray's family informed the police as soon as he got the information. When police arrived at the scene, the entire family was found unconscious. A poison bottle and a blood-stained cutter were also found at the spot.