Bhubaneswar Police arrests man involved in 82 burglary cases

Bhubaneswar Police arrested a man allegedly involved in 82 burglary cases on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Hemanta Dash (59). As per the police's release, he is currently wanted in three burglary cases and has presently looted cash worth Rs 2.6 lakhs.

The Special Squad of Bhubaneswar Police apprehended him from Cuttack on Tuesday morning after following the wanted criminal for the last few days.

As per police, the modus operandi of the criminal is to steal from closed houses and commercial establishments both during day and night with the help of a crowbar.

A crowbar has been seized along with the criminal.

As per the police, he will be taken into police remand after being produced in a court to collect evidence regarding his involvement in other cases.

( With inputs from ANI )

