Bhupesh Baghel to attend freedom fighter Veer Narayan Singh's martyrdom anniversary event in Chhattisgarh's Sonakhan

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is on a two-day visit to Sonakhan to attend a programme on the martyrdom day of the freedom fighter Veer Narayan Singh on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Baghel said, "Veer Narayan Singh was hanged on December 10 at Jaistambh Chowk in Raipur. We have got the opportunity to bow to that soil. I am on a two-day visit to Sonakhan to attend the event organised on this occasion."

Talking about the decision of the farmers' unions to suspend the agitation, the Chief Minister said, "The farmers have not rolled back the protest, they have only suspended it. The farmers' unions have also accepted the conditions of the government. They will keep taking note of the government's actions from time to time. Their protest is yet not over."

Asked about the state's preparedness in case of the rise in COVID-19 new variant, Omicron cases in the state, he said that the state is fully prepared.

"May Omicron never enter Chhattisgarh, but if it does, then we are fully prepared for it," he said.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Baghel had said that air travel should be banned between India and the countries where the Omicron variant is spreading.

( With inputs from ANI )

