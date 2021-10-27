Bhupinder Singh Hooda hits out BJP-led govt in Haryana with 7 questions

Former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda slammed the BJP- led government in the state and said that the seven-year tenure of their government has been full of failures.

He said that he will highlight the failures of the government during the statewide programme, Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh which will be held on November 14 in Jind.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Hooda said, "The next program of 'Vipaksh Aapke Saamne' will be held in Jind on November 14. The BJP and BJP-JJP coalition government of seven years has been the most corrupt, useless and failed government in the history of Haryana. The 7-year tenure of this government has been full of failures. Both the parties did not fulfill any of their election promises."

On completion of seven years of BJP led government in the state, Hooda highlighted seven failures of the government.

"My 7 questions on completion of 7 years of BJP and BJP-JJP coalition government- Question 1 - Why is there so much dissatisfaction among the farmers? Why do they have to agitate again and again for every small and big demand? Why were the farmers repeatedly lathi-charged? Why is the government failing to provide even MSP, fertilizers?"

"Question 2 - Why is there extortion, cheating and scams happening with unemployed youth in the name of recruitment? Why is the government running away from high-level investigations on rigging like paper leaks, cash for jobs and blank OMR sheets? Is it not true that the government is giving protection to scamsters?," he said.

He added, "Question 3 - Why is the government avoiding a high-level fair investigation of all the scams including recruitment scam, paper leak, liquor, registry, paddy purchase and mining? Whom is the government protecting by doing this?"

Hooda further alleged that the state government is not investing in-state activities.

"Haryana was number one in the country in terms of per capita income, per capita investment, employment generation, prosperity, sports and development before 2014 but the state has now become number one in unemployment, crime and substance abuse," Hooda alleged.

"Question 5 - Why is crime increasing continuously in Haryana? Who is responsible for making Haryana among the top 3 states for crimes against women, rape, murder, kidnapping, riots and drunkenness?," he said.

The Congress leader further said that the Haryana government has forgotten the election manifestos.

"Question 6 - Have both the BJP + JJP forgotten their election manifestos? Why was any promise made to the public not fulfilled in the election?"

"Question 7 - Why is the ranking of Haryana continuously falling in comparison to neighbouring states in the field of health and education? How many new medical colleges, universities and educational institutions of national or international level were established in the state during seven years?"

In October 2014, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was elected to power.

( With inputs from ANI )

