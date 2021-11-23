Big blow for Congress as Kirti Azad set to join TMC

Congress leader Kirti Azad will likely join the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday in New Delhi. Azad, who switched from the BJP to the Congress in 2019, is reported to be upset with the Congress leadership, especially Rahul Gandhi. A cricketer-turned-politician, Azad was elected to Lok Sabha thrice from Darbhanga in Bihar.

He had fought the 2014 general elections on a BJP ticket. In 2015, he was suspended from the BJP for openly targeting the then Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over alleged irregularities and corruption in Delhi and District Cricket Association. Azad’s father Bhagwat Jha Azad was a veteran Congress leader from Bihar who also served as chief minister of the state. Kirti Azad is also a cricketer. His Twitter bio states, "Part of 1983 World Cup Winning Indian Team".

