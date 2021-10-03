Big news! Covaxin vaccine for children to be approved soon

The Indian-made anti-corona vaccine Covaxin is likely to receive emergency approval for use in children. Bharat Biotech has sent a complete report of the test on children between the ages of 2 and 18 to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). This was stated by Dr. Krishna Ella, Managing Director, Bharat Biotech Company in an interview to an English channel. The report will be reviewed by DCGI soon. If the test report is satisfactory, the use of Covaxin on young children may soon receive emergency approval. If that happens, India will have the first indigenous vaccine for children in the country.

The vaccine was tested on children at various places in the country, including AIIMS. The test was conducted in three phases in total. In the first phase, children between the ages of 12 and 18 were tested. The vaccine was then tested on children between the ages of 6 and 12 and lastly on children between the ages of 2 and 6. Citizens above 18 years of age are able to get Covaxin vaccine in the country. But it is not yet allowed for young children.

Covaxin is expected to be approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) later this month, said Ella. Ella said the WHO had been provided with all the necessary information from Bharat Biotech. According to the information received, Bharat Biotech has submitted all the information to the WHO on July 9. The World Health Organization takes six weeks to test a vaccine. If the vaccine is approved by the WHO, it will be possible for the vaccinated citizens to travel abroad without following the quarantine rules.