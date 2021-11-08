Bihar achieves 7 crore COVID-19 vaccination milestone

Bihar on Sunday achieved a milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination drive by crossing a benchmark of administering seven crore doses, State Health Minister Mangal Pandey said.

Speaking to ANI, Pandey said, "We have completed over 7 crore vaccination today. It's a mass movement."

Pandey further stated that the state government is hoping to achieve an over eight crore vaccination target by December this year. "If we continue to get the same cooperation from our people, we will have administered eight crore doses in the state by December," he said.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination has exceeded the 108.21 crore mark so far.

