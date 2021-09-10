Bihar candidate promises free beauty parlour for girls, one packet tobacco for elderly in election manifesto

Election season in India comes with a lot of ‘promises’ that people rarely see being fulfilled after their candidates win the polls. These days, the manifesto of Panchayat election candidate Tufail Ahmed, from Bihar has sparked a huge debate. The slogan of the manifesto is interesting, which says, 'You keep believing in us, one by one there will be development'.

It is further written that the future candidate for the post of head from Gram Panchayat Raj Maqsooda is qualified, educated and young Tufail Ahmed. Seven main promises have been made to the villagers in the viral post, which is unheard and completely bizzare. Let us have a look at some of the most unusual claims of his election manifesto....

Government job for the unemployed members of vilage.

Airport facility for the villagers.

Two wheeler for youngsters who are single.

Free beauty parlour facility and sewing machine for girls.

One packet of tobacco and beedi per day for the elderly

Urbanization by laying tiles in roads as well as fields.

Water to replaced by milk in the entire village.

However, when quizzed Tufail Ahmed, about the manifesto, which is going viral on social media, he denied making any such claims. He claimed someone is trying to tarnish is image with his identity.

