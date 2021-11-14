Bihar CM, Governor pay floral tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 132nd birth anniversary

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Governor Phagu Chauhan on Sunday paid floral tributes to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 132nd birth anniversary which is also celebrated as Children's Day in India.

Nehru was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children.

After the death of Nehru, it was unmously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India.

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964.

He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru, as the nation observed 132nd birth anniversary of the country's first Prime Minister. "Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary," PM Modi tweeted.

On this day, a number of activities are orgsed for students in schools nationwide such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tributes to the late prime minister and orgse commemorative events on this day.

In 1954, the United Nations had declared November 20 as Universal Children's Day and India used to celebrate Children's Day on 20th November every year before 1956 but after the death of Prime Minister Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament unmously declaring the day of Pt. Nehru's birth anniversary as National Children's Day.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor