Bihar: EOU raids at suspended cop Tanveer Ahmed's premises

Economic Offences Unit raided suspended police officer Tanveer Ahmed's residence in Patna and Bettiah on Thursday.

Ahmad was a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Paliganj, Bihar who was suspended from his post by the Bihar government on July 15 for being allegedly involved in an illegal sand mining case.

He is under investigation in the case of disproportionate assets after his involvement in illegal sand mining, the EOU informed.

The unit has found evidence of nexus with the sand mafia against the suspended DSP and raids are further going on at many places he is involved, the EOU said.

( With inputs from ANI )

