Bihar floods: Ganga, Gandak, Kosi Rivers cross danger level after heavy rainfall

The Ganga, Gandak and Kosi rivers in Bihar has crossed the danger level in several areas in the state due to heavy rainfall in the state capital Patna and neighbouring country Nepal.

The Ganga River is flowing 12 cm above the danger mark in Patna. The tributaries of the Ganga River are also witnessing a rising trend in the water level. Kosi, which is known to be the sorrow of Bihar, is also flowing above the danger mark in various areas.

Speaking to ANI, Director of Central Water Commission in Patna Sanjeev Kumar Suman said, "It is definitely a cause of concern. People and animals are rendered homeless."

"Gandak and Budhi Gandak are flowing above the danger mark. Kosi is flowing above the danger mark in Khagaria," Suman said.

"Both Nepal and Patna is witnessing heavy rainfall for the last few days. If the water level will increase upstream, it will affect the downstream," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the East Central Railway suspended the rail movement between Darbhanga and Samastipur section on Tuesday as the flood water touched near the rail bridge between Hayaghat and Thalwara station of the Samastipur division.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday conducted an ariel survey of the flood-affected areas of Darbhanga and said that the state government is continuously monitoring the flood situation in Darbhanga district.

( With inputs from ANI )

