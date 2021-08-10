Bihar man bites snake after it bit him, dies

Many shocking events are happening in the country. Meanwhile, a terrible incident has come to light in Bihar. An angry man has bitten a snake and killed it.

'How dare you bite me?' saying this, the man killed the snake. According to information received, the incident took place in Nalanda district of Bihar. Rama Mahato, a 65-year-old resident of Madhopur Deeh village, was bitten by a snake. After this, in a fit of rage, Rama bit the snake and killed it.

Rama also died shortly after being bitten by a snake. Rama Mahato was bitten by a snake in the middle of the night. Intoxicated, Mahto caught the snake and bit it to death. While biting the snake, Mahato was telling him how did you dare ... did you bite me? Now I will bite you. After this, the snake also died. According to locals, when Rama was biting the snake, the snake also bit him in several places on his mouth.

After biting the sname he hanged the snake on a tree. Then Rama went to sleep. When Mahato was told about the treatment, he refused. He said that he would not get poison because it was a baby snake. Rama slept at night and in the morning when he was seen not moving, some people rushed him to the hospital. But doctors pronounced him dead. Police are investigating the matter further.