Bihar: MBBS student among 3 held for alleged involvement in liquor nexus
By ANI | Published: November 24, 2021 10:55 PM2021-11-24T22:55:38+5:302021-11-24T23:05:02+5:30
Bihar Police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including a third-year female MBBS student, for allegedly selling liquor in the state's Vaishali district.
"We have recovered 300 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor. They have been arrested and sent to jail," said Raghav Dayal, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sadar, Vaishali.
The medical student is the wife of Vikas Singh, one of the arrested accused
Further investigation is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor