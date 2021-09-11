Bihar: Police team attacked by miscreants during raid in Muzaffarpur, 2 held

Two persons have been arrested after a police team were attacked by some miscreants during a raid in Muzaffarpur's Gaighat area.

"Members of a police team were attacked by miscreants during a raid in Muzaffarpur's Gaighat area. Two accused have been arrested," Muzaffarpur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Manoj Kumar Pandey said on Friday.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor