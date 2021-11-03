Bihar: Specially-abled woman from Gaya employs others in her candle-making venture

A specially-abled woman in Bihar's Gaya becomes an inspiration by starting a candle-making venture to earn a livelihood.

Gaya's Shabnam Praveen not only helps herself but employs several other women and helps them in becoming self-reliant.

Speaking to ANI, Praveen, owner of the candle-making venture said, "I have been doing this work since 2018. Earlier, I used to teach students at my home to become independent. However, the self-help group inspired me to do something different. They trained us in making different candles."

Praveen further stated that she makes every kind of candle and supplies to Patna, Gaya, Madhubani in Bihar, and many places in West Bengal.

"I took a loan of Rs 40,000 to start this business and today have become self-dependent. If I get support from the government, I'll be able to expand it and financially help at least 25 women. I am disabled with one leg but with the support of my family I am earning Rs 5-6 lakhs annually," she added.

Taking inspiration from Shabnam, other women also started taking training from her to become self-employed. "I am also training other women to learn the art and become independent," she said.

( With inputs from ANI )

