Bihar: Women fight for Covid vaccination in Chhapra

The country is witnessing the devastation of corona and the number of patients has crossed the three crore mark. More than four lakh people have died. Meanwhile, vaccination is in full swing in the country. In many places, large crowds are being seen for vaccinations. There has also been a shortage of corona vaccine in some places. In Bihar, a chaotic situation arised at vaccination centre. People at the centre were seen pushing and beting each other to get the vaccine.

According to the information received, some women in Bihar fought with each other for corona vaccine. In the hospital, they hit each other and pulled each other's hair. A video of the incident is going viral on social media. The shocking incident took place in Chhapra district. The women had gone to Ekma Hospital to get the corona vaccine. There was a queue of women for the vaccine. It was from this line that the women started arguing a bit at first. Later, the argument turned into a fight.

Four women clashed at the scene of the vaccination. The women pulled each other's hair. They hit each other on the ground. This video of the fight has gone viral. Earlier, a few days ago, a similar incident was reported when a large crowd had gathered at the Ambedkar Bhavan in Gopalganj, Bihar, for the corona vaccine. At the vaccination center, people pushed each other for the vaccine.