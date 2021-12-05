Bihar: Youth injured in police firing during raid on hooch making establishment in Samastipur

A young man in Amsaur village of Bihar's Samastipur got injured in police firing on Sunday after a scuffle broke out between locals and police officials during a raid on hooch making establishments in the area, informed Dil Kumar Bharti, in-charge, Khanpur Police Station.

As per sources, a police team reached Amsaur village to conduct raids at a hooch making establishment on Sunday, following which a scuffle broke out between the locals and police, the reason for which is still unknown. In response, the police fired, in which a young man got injured.

"The three police officials have been kept inside a school premises in the area to protect them from the angry mob of the village. The injured man is admitted in the hospital and currently under treatment," said a source.

The wife of the injured youth informed that the man was going towards his farm when the police shot at him. She added that her husband is also mentally challenged.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor