Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash: Bad weather cause of crash, not technical fault

Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat's helicopter crashed on December 8. A total of 13 people died in the accident. Rawat's chopper crashed while traveling from Conoor in Tamil Nadu to Wellington. There were a total of 14 people in this chopper. Only one of them survived. Group Captain Varun Singh is undergoing treatment at the Command Hospital in Bangalore. It is being speculated that Rawat's chopper may crashed due to bad weather. However, the pilot did not make any such call to the air traffic control room before the helicopter crashed, according to sources. News 18 reports that no emergency call was made by the pilot before the helicopter crashed. "We are ready to land on the Wellington helipad," the pilot told the ATC.

Chopper crashed on it's way to Wellington from Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others were killed. This includes senior military officers. The bodies of the officers were brought to Delhi on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to them at Palam Airport. At that time, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Army Chief Manoj Narwane, Naval Chief R. Harikumar, Air Chief A. V. R. Chaudhary, Defense Sachin Ajay Kumar were present.

