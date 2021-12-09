Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash: How is condition of lone survivor Group Captain Varun Singh ?

An Indian Air Force helicopter crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. The country's first Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 Army personnel were killed. There was a terrible situation at the crash site after the helicopter crash. The rescue team reached the spot as soon as they got information about the incident. But before that, the locals had started the relief work. Thirteen of the 14 people in the chopper died in the tragic accident.

CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 Army personnel were killed in the accident. Group Captain Varun Singh escaped from the accident. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. His condition is critical as he is 45% burnt. He is currently being treated at a military hospital in Wellington. He is likely to be shifted to Command Hospital in Bangalore.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh informed the Lok Sabha about the chopper accident. An Indian Air Force helicopter crashed yesterday afternoon. CDS Bipin Rawat was in it. Rawat's chopper met with an accident while on his way to the Defense Service Staff College in Wellington. The chopper carrying Rawat had taken off from Sulur base at 11:48 pm. It was expected to arrive in Wellington at 12:15 p.m. However, the chopper lost contact with the air traffic control at 12.08 pm.

Group Captain Varun Singh is in critical condition. He is on life support. Every effort is being made to save them. Doctors are monitoring his condition, Singh said. If necessary, Varun will be shifted from a military hospital in Wellington to a command hospital in Bangalore, sources said.

