Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crash: Black box important in plane & helicopter crashes; What is its significance

At least 13 people, including Bipin Rawat, the country's chief defense staff, were killed in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. The accident happened when the helicopter was about to land. A pre-crash video of the crashed helicopter has now surfaced. In this video, the helicopter came out of the fog and appeared in the sky. The bad weather at the scene was evident from a few seconds of video. Some locals are seen in this video. There were a total of 14 people in the helicopter. Only one of them survived. Group Captain Varun Singh has been rescued. He is critically injured and is undergoing treatment.

The whole country is wondering what exactly is the reason behind the helicopter crash. A black box has also been found on the hill where the helicopter crashed in Coonoor. Accidental technical information can be understood through this black box. The black box is always in the discussion after every plane or helicopter crash. But what is this black box? What is its significance?

The black box can reveal the data about the helicopter's final flight situation and other aspects. Though called black box, the flight data recorder is painted a bright orange colour and it records the flight data and cockpit conversations. Further forensic examination of the remains of the chopper can also reveal if there were external causes for the accident.

What is a black box?

Two tools are very important for finding the cause of a plane or helicopter crash. One is the helicopter's flight data recorder (FDR) and the cockpit voice record (CVR), also called the black box. One device records conversations in the cockpit, while the other uses helicopter-related figures, such as speed and altitude measurements.

If you think it will be black as the name suggests, then it is wrong. Because the color of the black box is orange. This black box is unaffected by fire or water. Black box battery lasts 30 days. Its data can be used even after many years.

The black box is mounted on the rear of the aircraft, as it is considered the safest part in the event of an accident. The black box goes through many tests. For example, the black box recorder 'L-3FA 2100' can stay in the 1110 degree Celsius fire for several hours and in the 260 degree Celsius temperature for 10 hours. Not only that, the black box works at temperatures from minus 55 to plus 70 degrees Celsius.

After receiving the black box after the accident, it is sent to the laboratory for investigation. The cause of the plane crash is determined by the data recorded in it.