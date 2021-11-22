BJP believes in Vikas Hobe, not violence-driven Khela Hobe, says Locket Chatterjee

Slamming the Trinamool Congress over alleged violence in Tripura, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Locket Chatterjee on Monday said that BJP believes in Vikas Hobe instead of "violence-driven Khela Hobe".

"Khela Hobe for TMC workers means more than 60 workers die, means more than one lakh workers left unemployed, women gangraped, atrocities on women prevail...this is the Khela Hobe definition. If this is the definition of Khela Hobe in Bengal, then we will not allow this to happen in Tripura at all. There is victory and defeat in politics, but no space for hooliganism," Chatterjee said.

She said, "After Bengal, TMC is disturbing peace in Tripura. BJP wants a peace loving state and development. BJP believes in Vikas Hobe, not Khela Hobe."

"TMC is saying that BJP will lose in Tripura. TMC's character is known to the whole country. BJP has a sound ideology. We are like a family. We believe in democracy and republic," she added.

BJP and TMC are at loggerheads in Tripura where the latter is attempting to get a foothold to challenge the ruling government.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Monday reached the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to meet him and discuss the alleged police brutality in Tripura.

Earlier today, a total of 16 TMC MPs including Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Santanu Sen and Mala Roy arrived at the party office in Delhi and held a protest outside the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over the Tripura police incident.

Tensions in Tripura increased after violent incidents in the run-up to the elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies slated for November 25.

TMC earlier alleged that several people sustained injuries after an attack on the residence of Trinamool Congress Tripura unit's Steering Committee chief Subal Bhowmik in Bhagaban Thakur Chowmuni area of Agartala on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

